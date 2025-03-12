Spring Temps through Friday then T-Storms Friday night followed by Rain/Snow Saturday and Gusty Winds then Sunshine Sunday.

Few Clouds will pass through the Twin Cities before Noon otherwise Mainly Sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with Light Southeast Winds and lows in the mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s and Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Breezy Thursday night with lows near 50 degrees by Friday morning.

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer on Friday with highs in the low 70s with increase in Humidity Friday afternoon into the evening. Scattered T-Storms possible Friday morning mainly north of the Twin Cities then T-Storms likely Friday after 6 p.m. and some could be Strong to Severe with Gusty Winds and Hail. Tornadoes are also possible Friday evening mainly along a line from Eau Claire to Red Wing to Austin and points east including Rochester, Lake City, Winona and La Crosse, WI. Rain and T-Storms will continue Friday morning but becoming Lighter Rain Showers or Drizzle with Patchy Fog going into Saturday morning. Temperatures from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday will be near 50 Degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming West-Northwest at 15 to 25 mph Saturday afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 30s by 6 p.m. Partly Cloudy and Colder Saturday night with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and lows near 20 Degrees by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Blizzard Conditions with Snow will be possible Saturday along a line from International Falls to Alexandria to Brookings, South Dakota and points west into eastern North and South Dakota including Watertown, SD, Fargo, ND and Grand Forks, ND. Heavy Snow over 9″ is also possible in an area from Fergus Falls to Bemidji and International Falls.

Calmer Weather Sunday all across Minnesota with Sunny Skies in the Twin Cities and Breezy Conditions in the morning then Lighter afternoon Winds with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Warmer on Saint Patrick’s Day Monday with Sunny Skies, Breezy Conditions and highs near 60 Degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS