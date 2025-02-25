Spring tease continues this week – Chris

Good evening to one and all! This warm stretch has been a much needed change! With temperatures running well above normal for late February, most of our snow has continued to melt away.

Tonight stays mild with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. This shouldn’t be a major deal, but don’t be alarmed to see rain drops, or even hear a rumble of thunder or two. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s.

Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday, with sunshine making a return. The real weather headline? Strong winds on Friday! While temperatures will climb into the 50s, gusts up to 45 mph followed by a cold front will be a reminder that winter isn’t done just yet.

A cooldown moves in this weekend, but it’s nothing too harsh—just a return to more typical late-winter temperatures. And looking ahead, another push of warmth could bring 50s back early next week.

Enjoy this early taste of spring while it lasts—after all, it is still February!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece