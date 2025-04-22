Spring stays in control, but rain chances coming – Chris

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

What a beautiful day it’s been across Minnesota! Mild temps, a light breeze, and just enough sun to remind us that spring is fully here. And the good news? That trend continues into tomorrow. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and while you might see a few showers pop up on radar, the air will be too dry for much of that to reach the ground. Expect a bit more sunshine by the afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 60s.

Thursday brings our next real chance of rain. A few morning showers are possible, but the better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon. Still, it doesn’t look like a washout—just something to keep in mind if you’ve got plans outdoors later in the day.

Friday dries out again with just a slight shower chance early on, followed by some sunshine and highs in the low 60s. That leads us into a mild and pleasant weekend. Saturday looks great for getting outside, while Sunday brings another chance for showers or storms later in the day—but again, most of the day will stay dry.

Looking ahead to early next week, Monday is one to watch. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted areas along and south of I-94 for a risk of severe storms. It’s still early, but timing and ingredients are coming together for the potential of strong storms by the afternoon or evening.

Despite the on-and-off rain chances this week, no day looks like a total washout—and there’s still plenty of dry time to enjoy the warmth.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece