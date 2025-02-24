Spring of deception – A well deserved break from the cold – Chris

After weeks in the deep freeze, this stretch of warmth feels almost too good to be true! Temperatures are running well above normal for late February, and much of the snow that once covered the ground has now melted away. If we didn’t know better, you might think spring had arrived early! Don’t be deceived.

Tonight stays mild with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible south of the metro. Tuesday will be another very warm day, with highs soaring well above average into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain moves in Tuesday night, and by early Wednesday, some spots could see a mix of rain and snow before things dry out. I don’t expect too many issues to the morning commute.

The real warm-up comes Friday, with highs pushing into the 50s once again, but don’t get too comfortable. Strong winds will be gusting up to 40 mph.

While a cooldown arrives this weekend, temperatures stay on the mild side, with another push into the 50s possible early next week. This is quite the turnaround from the bitter cold we endured earlier this month!

Enjoy this early taste of spring while it lasts—after all, it is still February!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece