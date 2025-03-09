Spring Fever!

Our Snowstorm from last Wednesday has been replaced with Warmer than average temperatures and even the possibility of some Record Highs Today and Monday. Most Record Highs this time of year are in the 70s in the Twin Cities by Today’s ( Sunday March 9 ) Record High is 62 Degrees set in 2011 and forecasting a high Today near 60 degrees. The Record High for Monday March 10 is 66 Degrees set in 2015 and forecasting a high Monday of 66 Degrees. Average highs this time of March are in the upper 30s to near 40 Degrees.

The upcoming Week will bring some Mild Warm Weather except Tuesday and next Saturday into Sunday March 15. High temperatures this week will be near 60 Today, mid 60s Monday then only 40 on Tuesday but back to 54 on Wednesday then 62 on Thursday then 68 Friday ( Record is 73 set 2012 ) then 50 Saturday and only 38 next Sunday March 16.

Skies will be Mainly Sunny to Partly Cloudy in the Twin Cities Today through Friday and at times Breezy mainly Today and Monday afternoon then Gusty Colder Winds late Monday night into Tuesday morning otherwise Breezy in the afternoons Wednesday through Friday.

A Strong Storm System will move into the Midwest on Friday and the Twin Cities will be in the Warm Sector meaning Rain and T-Storms late Friday night into Saturday – Strong T-Storms will be possible as well late Friday night with Heavy Rain, Hail and Gusty Winds the main threats. Eventually later Saturday the Twin Cities will be on the Colder side of the Storm System meaning falling temperatures into the 30s by Saturday evening and Rain changing to Snow Saturday night with maybe some Light Snow Accumulations less than 2″ by Sunday morning. Heavy Snow with this system would favor areas over northern Minnesota. All the Weather is actually typical for March in Minnesota. JONATHAN YUHAS