Spring 2025 has officially arrived!

The beginning of Spring means the Sun’s Direct Rays are over the Equator Today and the Sun’s Direct Rays remain north of the Equator until the First Day of Fall in late September. The higher Spring and Summer Sun Angle brings longer daylight and warmer temperatures to the northern Hemisphere.

The Average High in the Twin Cities is 44 Degrees Today ( March 20 ) then in Mid Spring on May 6 the Average High is 66 Degrees and 80 Degrees on the last Day of Spring on June 19.

Today will be Pleasant in the Twin Cities Today with Mainly Sunny Skies, Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs near 50 Degrees. Partly Cloudy Tonight with lows in the mid 30s by Friday morning with Southwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Friday with Sprinkles possible at times and highs in the low 50s with Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph in the morning then becoming West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon. Clear Skies and Colder Friday night with lows by Saturday in the mid 20s.

Saturday will be the better day for outdoor activities with Sunny Skies and highs in the upper 40s and Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy and Breezy on Sunday with Drizzle and Rain Showers in the morning and afternoon then some Rain Mixed with Snow in the late afternoon. Highs Sunday in the low 40s with South Winds at 10 to 15 mph in the morning and from the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. JONATHAN YUHAS