Spotty T-Showers and Unseasonably Cool Today then Sunny and Warmer with 80 degrees Tuesday.

Today will feel more like late April in the Twin Cities with Mainly Cloudy Skies ( Peeks of Sun ) and Isolated Thunder Showers at times this afternoon then some Sprinkles into the evening followed by Clearing Skies overnight. Cold Air Funnels ( not tornadoes ) are possible – they are harmless and rarely touch the ground but can look threatening. Highs Today only in the low to mid 60s ( average is upper 70s ) and Winds from the West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel even Cooler. Decreasing Clouds overnight with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph and lows in the mid 50s by sunrise ( 5:26 a.m. ) Tuesday.

Much Warmer on Tuesday with Sunny Skies and some Smoke from Canada Wildfires could be in the sky through the day on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s with West Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Tuesday night with almost a Full Moon and lows in the low 60s by Wednesday morning.

A Warm Front will be sitting over northern Iowa and southern Minnesota from Wednesday evening through Friday and this will trigger T-Storms with Heavy Rains and Strong T-Storms at times especially Thursday night into Friday. T-Storms could also produce Hail and Strong Winds but Heavy Rainfall of +2″ of Rain is the main Threat and some Flooding will be possible along the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Temperatures north of the Warm Front Wednesday through Friday will be Cooler in the 70s and 60s while it will be in the 80s and Humid south of the Warm Front. The Warm Front will be moving close to the Twin Cities Wednesday through Friday so it is possible a large temperature contrast may set up over the Metro with Cooler Conditions north of the downtown areas and Warmer in areas south of the downtown areas.

Drier Weather for the Weekend with Partly Cloudy Skies both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday and highs in the mid 70s Saturday to near 80 degrees on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS