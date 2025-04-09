Spotty showers, then a big spring feel! – Chris

Good Wednesday evening to you!

Some of us saw a few light showers earlier today, but most spots managed to stay dry—and that trend looks to continue into Thursday morning. A few more sprinkles may show up here and there overnight and early tomorrow, but again, nothing widespread or heavy.

Thursday brings more clouds than sun, and it’ll feel a bit cooler than earlier this week, with highs topping out in the low 50s. You might notice a few light showers through midday, but many will stay dry once again as we head toward the end of the workweek.

Friday marks the beginning of a beautiful warm-up! Skies clear a bit, and highs return to the 60s—perfect weather to finally ditch the heavier jacket.

The weekend is shaping up to be a spring lover’s dream. Saturday will be breezy, partly cloudy, and very mild with highs in the upper 60s. And Sunday could be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs pushing into the low 70s!

Now, one thing to keep in mind—there’s a chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms Sunday, especially in the afternoon or evening. It doesn’t look like a washout, but if you’ve got outdoor plans, it’s worth checking the forecast as we get closer.

We’ll cool off a bit Monday and Tuesday, but the general trend still feels springlike, with another push toward 60 by midweek next week.

Enjoy the rest of your evening—and get ready for that weekend warm-up!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece