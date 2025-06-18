Spotty downpours possible Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for June 18, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There could be a spotty downpour or thunderstorm this afternoon from the Twin Cities to the south. Not many will see rain today, but the ones that do will have outdoor plans interrupted briefly. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Later this week, there are more chances for storms, mainly overnight. Some of these storms Thursday and Friday night could have strong winds, hail, and locally heavy rain. The severe weather chances are a little higher Friday night in central and northern Minnesota.

When the storms end Saturday morning, the heat and humidity rush in for the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 90s are likely, and it could feel like 100° with the high dew points.

Since it is the first real push of heat and humidity this season, it could hit you a little harder if you spend time outside. Remember to listen to your body this weekend, find shade or air conditioning if you feel overheated. It would be a good idea to drink a little more water than normal too.

The heat breaks early next week with more storm chances. In fact, we likely see several rounds of storms next week.