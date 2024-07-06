Splash and dash storm chances return this afternoon – Chris

Happy Saturday to one and all! It’s a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine and comfortable temperatures statewide. In fact, most spots are a few degrees warmer today over yesterday. Rain chances will continue through the weekend and will remain pop-up in nature. We should stay dry through early afternoon, but by the evening, showers and storms should develop across western and central Minnesota, then reaching the I-35 corridor during the nighttime hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday features more of the same in our weekend weather pattern… we’re still mainly playing splash and dash! Highs will return to the upper 70s as well. The unsettled pattern continues Monday, but drier and warmer days could return by Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns late next week with temperatures closer to average in the low to middle 80s. A slow warming trend does continue into late next week, with highs potentially flirting with 90 degrees by late next week.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece