Splash and Dash showers and storms arrive for Memorial Day – Chris

I’m tracking a band of showers moving across the state this morning, and it’s moving into the metro during the mid morning hours.

After this band of rain, we’ll clear out for a bit as highs warm into the middle and upper 60s, but it’ll remain unsettled as additional showers and thunderstorms develop on top of us throughout our Memorial Day afternoon.

At this time, severe weather is not expected, but due to lightning, any and all thunderstorms are dangerous. If you’re outdoors, and especially on the water, seek shelter if you see lightning or hear thunder.

The bottom line: You’ll be playing some splash and dash today, but it’s certainly not a washout.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece