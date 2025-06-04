Splash and dash pattern in town for a few days – Chris

Good Wednesday evening

After several days of showers, smoke, and sluggish temperatures, today finally gave us a break. Skies cleared, sunshine returned, and it felt like a true early June afternoon across Minnesota. Air quality also improved, though pockets of lingering haze remained in a few spots.

Tonight stays quiet with partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. But don’t get too comfortable—more changes are just around the corner.

Thursday starts off dry and warm with highs near 80, but isolated storms may pop during the afternoon. A more widespread area of rain is expected Thursday night, which could impact early morning plans on Friday.

Friday stays cooler with highs around 70, along with morning rain and a few isolated storms during the afternoon. The weekend won’t be a washout, but it will stay unsettled. Scattered storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday, and wildfire smoke may once again drift into the region, especially Sunday into Monday, lowering air quality and visibility at times.

By Tuesday, we dry out again with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Heat and humidity return by midweek, with highs expected to climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.

Enjoy the quiet evening, and be ready for another round of rain and smoke in the days ahead

– Meteorologist Chris Reece