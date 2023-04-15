Sometimes It Snows in April! Chris Says Storms to Snow in the Weekend Forecast.

I’m just the messenger! It appears 5th Winter is on the way to Minnesota! After a 4 day stretch of highs in the 80s, two of those days breaking records near 90°, nature is sure to remind us that in Minnesota, sometimes it snows in April.

Temperatures are already in the upper 40s to right at 50 across much of the metro, and look for those numbers to fall through the 40s for much of Saturday. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will last throughout the day.

After midnight, rain and snow arrives from the south, quickly becoming all snow for much of Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Snow will persist through much of Sunday, along with strong wind gusts up to 40MPH. 1-4 inches could be possible by late Sunday, and will melt quickly during the daylight, and when sunshine and 50s return by Monday.

Next week starts with Sunshine, and 60s return by Tuesday. More storms to snow could be possible by late next week.

Happy Weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece