Some get rain today, and many won’t! – Chris

Happy Saturday to one and all! The need for rain continues across much of Minnesota, and today brings us a chance to see it. It’s not the BEST chance, but a chance, nonetheless. It won’t be extremely widespread, nor will it be a washout, but cold front sliding from north to south across Minnesota that will bring a broken line of showers and thunderstorms redeveloping right on top of the metro and pushing southward in the early afternoon. With cloud cover and winds turning out of the north, temperatures will likely remain in the upper 70s for afternoon highs.

Sunday will be cooler and pleasant. Abundant sunshine, plus temperatures peaking in the lower 70s. 70s and low humidity lasts into Monday, then heat and humidity builds back in by the middle of next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece