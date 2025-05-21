Soaking rain to be replaced with a sun – Chris

Good Wednesday evening to one and all!

After a steady and soaking rain over the past two days, conditions will finally begin to dry out across southern Minnesota headed into Thursday. Along and south of I-94, rainfall totals have ranged from 2 to 4 inches. That’s been a welcome boost for lawns, gardens, and water levels in some of the drier parts of the state.

Unfortunately, northern Minnesota was once again left mostly dry. Areas where wildfires continue to burn received only a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain. With dry air returning and breezy conditions expected later this week, fire weather concerns will likely remain elevated in the Arrowhead.

Tonight, the last few misty showers will taper off as the system moves out. Skies begin to clear, setting up a stretch of calmer, more seasonable weather.

Thursday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Friday stays cooler than average but dry. The weekend ahead looks pleasant overall with highs climbing through the 60s and nearing 70 by Memorial Day.

A few spotty showers or storms could return Monday and Tuesday, but no widespread rain or severe weather is expected at this time.

Enjoy the dry stretch ahead and the slow return of sunshine

– Meteorologist Chris Reece