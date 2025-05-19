Soaking rain rolls in tonight, Impact to the morning commute expected – Chris

Good Monday evening

Showers and thunderstorms are already developing across western Minnesota this evening and will continue to spread eastward through the night. For many, this is shaping up to be a soaking and steady rainfall event that will last well into Tuesday.

Rain will fall heavily at times overnight and into the Tuesday morning commute. If you’re heading out early, give yourself some extra time. Roads will be wet, visibility will be reduced, and standing water could slow things down further. Along and south of I-94, this system is expected to bring two to three inches of much-needed rainfall. That’s great news for lawns, gardens, and local streams—but not ideal if you’re planning any outdoor errands or commuting across the region.

Unfortunately, the rain will miss areas that need it most. Northern Minnesota, where wildfires continue to burn, is likely to see very little from this system.

Temperatures will also be a factor. Tuesday will be chilly and raw with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and winds adding an extra bite. Showers continue on Wednesday, keeping things damp and cool through midweek.

We begin to dry out Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side of normal. Another slight chance for showers returns by the weekend, though nothing looks widespread.

Be sure to keep the umbrella close, plan for longer commutes, and enjoy the sound of the much-needed rainfall tonight

– Meteorologist Chris Reece