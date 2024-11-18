Soaking rain moves in Monday, turning windy

Rain is moving into southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. In the Twin Cities, expect rain after 3:00 PM, and steady rain during the evening commute. More rounds of rain continue overnight, and it could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. By Tuesday morning, rain totals over an inch are likely across most of the state.

The rain shifts north of the Twin Cities Tuesday afternoon, then gusty winds cause temperatures to drop. When you wake up Tuesday morning, it will be in the low 50s. By sunset, temperatures fall into the low and mid 40s. It gets even colder through the second half of the week. Expect highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 10s and 20s.

Let’s talk about snow. Chances are, if you are reading this, you will see snow midweek. However, the best chances for shovels coming out are across northwest Minnesota. Cities from Alexandria to Fargo could see 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday. In the Twin Cities, there might be a dusting on leaf piles and car windshields. It will be tough to get anything to stick with light snow and gusty winds.