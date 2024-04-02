Snow then T-Showers then Snow again Tonight.

Lots of quick changing Weather in the Twin Cities Today through Wednesday as a Potent Storm System Spins around Lake Michigan. Heavy Snow will fall across most of Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan this afternoon through Wednesday morning with +12″ of Snow in spots including the Madison and Green Bay areas. Strong Winds up to 50 mph will also occur in Wisconsin on Wednesday leading to White Out and Blizzard Conditions. In the Warm Sector of the Storm System Severe T-Storms expected this afternoon and evening with the Potential for Strong Tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio.

Snow and Rain in the Twin Cities until Noon then some Peeks of Sun with Spotty Thunder Showers possible from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – any Thunder Shower could produce Small Non-Damaging Hail this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy Tonight in the Twin Cities with Rain and Snow after 10 p.m. Changing to all Snow after 1 a.m. Wednesday and some Slush may Accumulate in Grassy Areas of the Metro Area between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. with temperatures in the low 30s.

JONATHAN YUHAS