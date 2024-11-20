Snow showers, cold winds continue Wednesday

We might see a little break from the snow showers in the Twin Cities early Wednesday afternoon. More light snow moves in for the late afternoon and evening commute. Just like earlier today, this snow should not cause any issues on the roads. Anything that sticks should be on the grass or anything off the ground.

The gusty northwest winds continue through Thursday. Wind gusts reach 25 to 30 mph this afternoon, and could gust as high as 40 mph tomorrow. That will keep wind chills nearly steady in the upper 10s and low 20s.

The switch has flipped, and we are done with the unusually warm fall weather. Highs stay in the upper 30s and low 40s heading into the weekend, and get a little colder early next week. For the Thanksgiving travelers, I do not anticipate any big storms in Minnesota and Wisconsin, but plenty of chilly temperatures.