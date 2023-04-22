Snow Showers and Unseasonably Cold for April

Major River Flooding is expected this weekend and into the upcoming week on the Crow River at Mayer and Delano and on the Saint Croix River at Stillwater, the Minnesota River at Granite Falls, Montevideo, Savage and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings.

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this weekend and into the upcoming week. Additional precipitation this upcoming Friday April 28 in the form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April and possibly into early May.

TODAY:

Cloudy, Windy and Unseasonably Cold with Scattered Snow and Rain Showers – Snow Accumulation not expected but some of the Snow could put a Coating in Grassy Areas. Chance for Snow and Rain Showers is 100%.

HIGH: 37 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and Cold with Snow Showers on and off. Chance for Snow Showers is 100%.

LOW: 30 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy and Unseasonably Cold with Snow and Rain Showers. Chance for Snow and Rain Showers is 90%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

MONDAY………….50 / 30 AM Clouds then PM Sun.

TUESDAY…………..55 / 35 Mainly Sunny.

WEDNESDAY……..60 / 40 Sunny.

THURSDAY…………62 / 48 Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warmer.

FRIDAY………………59 / 40 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Showers. Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 42 and 62

JONATHAN YUHAS