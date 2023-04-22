Snow Showers and Unseasonably Cold for April

Jonathan Yuhas
Major River Flooding is expected this weekend and into the upcoming week on the Crow River at Mayer and Delano and on the Saint Croix River at Stillwater, the Minnesota River at Granite Falls, Montevideo, Savage and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings. 

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this weekend and into the upcoming week.  Additional precipitation this upcoming Friday April 28 in the form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April and possibly into early May.  

TODAY:

Cloudy,  Windy  and  Unseasonably  Cold   with  Scattered  Snow  and  Rain  Showers  –  Snow  Accumulation  not  expected  but  some  of  the  Snow  could  put  a  Coating  in  Grassy  Areas.  Chance  for  Snow  and  Rain  Showers  is  100%.  

HIGH:  37  Degrees. 

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  20  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Cloudy  and  Cold  with  Snow  Showers  on  and  off.  Chance  for  Snow  Showers  is  100%.

LOW:   30  Degrees.    

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  15  mph.

SUNDAY: 

Cloudy  and  Unseasonably  Cold  with  Snow  and  Rain  Showers.  Chance  for  Snow  and  Rain  Showers  is  90%.

HIGH:  40  Degrees.  

Wind:  West  at  5  to  15  mph. 

SUNDAY  NIGHT:   

LOW:   30  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

MONDAY………….50 / 30  AM Clouds then PM Sun.

TUESDAY…………..55 / 35  Mainly Sunny.

WEDNESDAY……..60 / 40  Sunny.  

THURSDAY…………62 / 48  Partly Cloudy, Windy & Warmer.

FRIDAY………………59 / 40  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Showers.  Chance for Scattered T-Shower is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 42 and 62

