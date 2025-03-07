Snow Melts away and Temps Climb this Weekend.

Sunshine and Temperatures in the low 40s Today in the Twin Cities will take a big bite out of the Snowcover from this past Wednesday’s Snowfall. Farther south Today from eastern Nebraska through Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois including Omaha, Des Moines, Waterloo, Moline, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago will see couple inches of Snow.

Weekend looks nice for outdoor activities this Weekend in the Twin Cities with Mainly Sunny Skies and highs in the upper 40s Saturday then low 50s on Sunday. Patchy Fog will be possible in the morning hours Saturday and Sunday. It will be Breezy in the afternoon hours with West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph on Saturday and from the West at 10 to 15 mph on Sunday. The current Snowcover right now will likely be all gone by Sunday.

Next Week starts Warm with highs in the low 60s Monday then Slightly Cooler Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 Degrees.

Long Range Patterns indicating a Strong Storm System over the Midwest next Friday March 14 through Saturday March 15 and Sunday March 16. It appears the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be in the Warm Sector Friday March 14 and Saturday March 15 meaning Mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s with Rain and T-Storms Friday night and into Saturday along with the potential for some Strong T-Storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday March 16 will be Windy and Much Cooler with Scattered Snow Showers. Farther west and north Heavy Snowfall will be possible from the Minnesota/South Dakota border and northeast into northeast Minnesota and points west into the Dakotas. JONATHAN YUHAS