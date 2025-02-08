Snow is done, now it gets cold

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for February 8, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This ended up being a decent snow for half of the Twin Cities metro. Along and north of I-694, totals ranged from 5 to 8 inches. South of I-494, totals were lower, generally from 3 to 5 inches.

You might see some flurries early tonight before the sky clears out. Temperatures fall below zero with the fresh snow, and wind chills drop from -5° to -15° through Sunday morning. The cold air sticks around all week. Expect highs in the 10s and single digits.

Dangerously cold wind chills are possible in western and northern Minnesota Tuesday morning. It could feel like -25° to -35° from St. Cloud to the north and west. In the Twin Cities, it could feel like -20°.

There are two weak systems grazing the state with snow early this week. A dusting of snow is possible in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon, and again on Wednesday. I doubt anything sticks in the Twin Cities, but you will see some flakes those days.

Looking ahead to Valentine’s Day (which is Friday, ahem) and Saturday, there is a better signal for snow across the middle of the country. Keep tabs on the forecast through the week, because this could alter your plans.