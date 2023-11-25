Snow for some Saturday night, more likely Sunday morning

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 25, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Light snow continues Saturday evening from the Twin Cities to the south and east. Up to an inch of snow is possible from Mankato to Owatonna to Menomonie, and that could be enough to make roads slippery tonight. Another round of light snow arrives overnight from the northwest. That spreads across the state Sunday morning, and gets out early in the afternoon. Up to another inch of snow is possible, and that might make some roads slippery on Sunday. After the snow moves out, northwest winds pick up, gusting to 40 mph at times. The combination of a light coating of snow and strong winds could make driving a little harder than usual Sunday afternoon.

After the long holiday weekend, we start the new work and school week with some rude wind chills in the single digits Monday morning. Below average temperatures stay over Minnesota and Wisconsin for the start of the week. They do warm up closer to 40° in the second half. The streak of no major storm systems continues. If we get any snow, it would be only light snow showers or flurries.