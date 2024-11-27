Snow Flurries and Gusty Winds for a Cold Turkey Day in the Twin Cities – Stay of the Thin Ice too.

Today’s weather in the Twin Cities brings Colder than average temperatures ( average highs mid 30s ) with afternoon highs near 30 degrees and North Winds at 5 to 10 mph so Wind-Chills not a major concern Today. Skies Today Mostly Cloudy with Flurries or Light Snow Showers but no Snow Accumulation expected however south of the Twin Cities l-35 to the Iowa border could have some Slick Spots from Light Dusting of Snow this afternoon and evening. Cloudy Tonight with Flurries and Increasing Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph which will cause Wind-Chills to be uncomfortable by Thanksgiving morning around 10 degrees and actual air temperatures in the low 20s.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Flurries and Gusty Cold Winds during the day and evening. Highs Thursday in the mid 20s but Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph with 25 mph Gusts will produce Wind-Chills of 10 degrees in the morning and afternoon then falling to near 0 degrees by Friday morning with actual air temperature Friday near 12 degrees and Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday will be the Coldest Days with Cloud and Sun Mix, Cold Winds with highs around 20 degrees ( Wind-Chills 5 to 10 degrees ) and lows 8 to 9 degrees ( Wind-Chills Saturday and Sunday morning near -5 below ). Cloudy and Cold on Sunday with Flurries at times and highs in the low 20s. Monday will still be Cold with highs in the low to mid 20s by Winds will be Lighter and Skies Partly Cloudy. Light Snow up to 1″ possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s.

DANGEROUS THIN ICE: The recent Cold temperatures this week in the Twin Cities have caused Very Thin Ice to form on smaller lakes in the area but the Ice is Extremely Thin and not safe to be on at this time. Typically it takes 1 week of night lows at 0 degrees or Colder to produce +4″ Frozen Lake Ice. 4″ of Ice is needed to support average weight of person and 12″ of Ice to support weight of car. +4″ Ice is usually not seen in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota until around the 3rd to 4th week of December and remember Ice is never 100% safe. Also avoid Ice on Moving Water like Streams and Rivers as the Ice on Moving Water is always unstable no matter the temperatures. JONATHAN YUHAS