Snow ends Sunday evening, more on the way

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 30, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The wintry mix has changed to mostly snow, and is coming to an end across the Twin Cities metro. Very little will stick to the wet roads, but the grass and your car windshield might get covered up by a half inch of slush. Farther north, where sleet and ice accumulations were a little bigger, there still could be some slippery spots as we head into the Monday morning commute. That would be around St. Cloud, Hinckley, and Willmar.

Monday is a quiet, cool day. High stay in the low 40s. Another winter storm is likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Winter Storm Watches are already in effect for western and northern Minnesota. Those locations have the best chance to take out the shovels on Wednesday. In the Twin Cities, we are right on that rain snow edge again.

The best chances for accumulating snow arrive Tuesday night in the metro, when temperatures are a little cooler. This is one to watch closely for impacts to the Wednesday morning commute.