Snow arriving across Minnesota

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – DISRUPTIVE: Snow to arrive by midday.

Happy Saturday! Snow is quickly developing across Minnesota from West to East throughout the morning, and should arrive in the Twin Cities metro by Midday. Steady snow will last through the dinner time hours, and will accumulate on the order of 2-3 inches for most in the metro and south. Closer to St. Cloud, 3-6″ of snow are likely, with 6-10″ of snow expected farther north in places like Brainerd and Bemidji. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 30s, likely just at or slightly below the freezing point of 32 degrees.



Tonight, snow will taper to snow showers and flurries. The scattered flakes will last through Sunday as temperatures struggle to reach the freezing mark.



Next week, Monday will start things off on a cool and quiet note with cloudy skies and highs in the 20s. Sunshine returns by Tuesday with low to middle 30s, and middle FORTIES (40s) could arrive by Wednesday.