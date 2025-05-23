Smooth sailing for Memorial Day weekend – Chris

Sunshine is setting up a smooth getaway as many Minnesotans point their cars north for the long weekend. Roads should be dry this evening and overnight travel will be quiet under partly cloudy skies with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s.

At the cabin on Saturday plan on a gentle breeze, a good dose of sun, and highs near 70. Lake water is still cold so an extra layer helps if you are out fishing early. Sunday warms a touch to the low 70s with light winds and only a few passing clouds. Fire conditions remain low thanks to this week’s soaking rains, though northern forests are drying quickly.

Memorial Day looks great for boating and grilling. Skies turn variably cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. A stray late-day shower cannot be ruled out but most lakes will stay dry through sunset. Keep an eye to the southwest if you plan to stay on the water into the evening.

A broader rainmaker arrives Tuesday bringing more widespread showers and a possible rumble of thunder. This round of rain could disrupt the drive home from the cabin and bring helpful moisture to northern forests that missed out earlier in the week. Showers may linger into early Wednesday before another stretch of mild and brighter weather returns late week.

Enjoy the weekend and stay safe on the lakes and roads

– Meteorologist Chris Reece