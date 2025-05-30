Smoky Skies Today and Saturday then Hot Temps on Sunday and Monday followed by Strong T-Storms on Tuesday.

Wildfires burning out of control in Canada especially Manitoba will be sending large amounts of Smoke into the skies over Minnesota and surrounding states Today into the Weekend. Most of the Smoke is above 10,000 feet and creating what looks more like Cloudy Skies but some of the more dense Smoke Plumes could reach the surface creating unhealthy air. Today the most unhealthy Smoke will be over Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan and northwest Minnesota into North Dakota. Smoke will be at high levels and unhealthy Saturday over Minnesota and the Dakotas including the Twin Cities areas. People with respiratory issues should avoid prolonged periods of time outdoors in the Smoke. The nice thing the Smoke will do is create bright red sunrise and sunsets due to smoke bending the light rays more. Sunset tonight is 8:51 p.m. and sunrise Saturday is 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Highs this afternoon in the Twin Cities will be around 80 degrees with Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph ( breezy at times ) and lows by 7 a.m. Saturday will be in the low 60s with Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Hazy Smoky Skies on Saturday in the Twin Cities with highs near 80 degrees and Winds from the Northwest at 5 to 15 mph then Hazy Clear Skies Saturday night with lows in the low 60s by Sunday morning.

Hazy Sunday morning then Sunny and less Haze Sunday afternoon with highs warming into the mid 80s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will be Hot and Windy with Increasing Humidity and highs near 90 degrees with Gusty Winds from the Southwest at 10 to 20 mph. T-Storms will be possible late Monday night into early Tuesday and some could be Severe with Damaging Wind and Large Hail potential. Low temperatures by sunrise ( 5:29 a.m. ) Tuesday will be near 70 degrees. Scattered T-Storms likely on Tuesday and some could be Strong to Severe especially in the morning then Cooler and Less Humid by Tuesday evening with T-Storms ending. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS