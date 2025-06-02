Smoky skies, hot then some strong thunderstorms this evening in the Twin Cities.

Poor air quality from Canada’s wildfires will continue in the Twin Cities now through Wednesday. Today will also be hot and windy with highs near 90 degrees and southwest winds at 10-20 mph with hazy, smoky sunshine.

Thunderstorms will move into western Minnesota in the mid afternoon and then approach the Twin Cities after 6 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe with +55 mph winds on leading edge of thunderstorms and large hail along with heavy downpours of rain and frequent lightning. The time for severe storms in the Twin Cities is from 7-9 p.m. then expect showers and storms tonight through Tuesday morning – although, no severe storms are expected after 9 p.m. Rain and storms likely through Tuesday morning and this will lead to slower than usual Tuesday morning rush hour conditions. Low temperatures overnight will be cooler in the low 60s with winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday will be much cooler with periods of rain and storms eventually ending in the late afternoon. Highs on Tuesday only in the upper 60s with north winds at 5-15 mph. Decreasing clouds Tuesday afternoon but smoke will cause very hazy sky conditions Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the mid 50s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Hazy and smoky Wednesday morning and possibly into the afternoon otherwise sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday through Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible between 3-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday then scattered storms Sunday morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS