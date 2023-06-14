Smoky Hazy Skies & Warm Temperatures

Skies will be Smoky in the Twin Cities Today and again Tomorrow ( Thursday ) – the Smoke is from North Winds pulling the Smoke south from Canada Wild Fires. The worst of the Smoke will be in northern Minnesota near the Canada border. You may even notice the smell of smoke in the air Today in the Twin Cities. High temperatures Today will be in the upper 80s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Warm and Humid on Friday with Hazy Sunshine then Spotty T-Storms possible Saturday and a small chance for Spotty T-Storms in the morning on Father’s Day Sunday. Next week starts out Hot with highs in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine with Smoke in the air.

HIGH: 89 Degrees.

Wind: North at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear to Partly Cloudy Skies.

LOW: 68 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Smoke in the air at times.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 62 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY……………………..87 / 67 Hazy Sunshine & Muggy.

SATURDAY…………………88 / 68 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Spotty T-Storms. Chance for Spotty T-Storms is 70%.

SUNDAY.(Father’s Day)…89 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Isolated T-Storms in the morning. Chance for morning Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

MONDAY……………………91 / 71 Hazy Sun, Hot, Humid & Breezy.

TUESDAY…………………….91 / 71 Hazy Sun, Hot, Humid & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 61 and 80

JONATHAN YUHAS