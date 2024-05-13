Smoky Haze Today in Twin Cities

Smoke from Wildfires in northwest Canada will continue to sit over Minnesota Today including the Twin Cities but the Smoke in the air will be decreasing through the day making for better visibility and cleaner air. The Canadian Wildfire Smoke arrived on Northwest Winds overnight but expected Winds shifting to the Northeast by Tonight will bring Cleaner Air in from the northeast with no Smoke into the Twin Cities by Tuesday morning.

High temperatures this afternoon in the Twin Cities with Sunny Skies/Smoke Haze will be in the low 70s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. The high on Sunday May 12 in the Twin Cities was 88 degrees well above the Average High 68 degrees but below the 92 degrees set May 12, 2022.

JONATHAN YUHAS