Smoke Sunday night, hot and muggy Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 1, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert continues through Monday evening for all of Minnesota.

If you looked up today and thought there were clouds in the sky, nope! That was all smoke.

Unhealthy air is in western Minnesota Sunday evening, and that will spread into central and northern Minnesota overnight. If you live in those parts of the state, close up the house and turn on the air.

In the Twin Cities, we have been lucky so far. The air quality has stayed in the moderate category (level 2 out of 6) despite the milky white sky. Since winds will be out of the south and southwest tonight into Monday, I expect the air quality to stay moderate in the metro.

The gusty winds should clear enough smoke on Monday for temperatures to warm up a lot. Highs reach the low 90s in the Twin Cities, getting close to the record of 93° set in 1940. You will feel more humidity too, as a cold front moves east.

That front will set off storms in western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could have large hail and damaging winds. As the move toward the Twin Cities overnight, they could still have some gusty winds, but the severe potential is lower.

Rain and a few t-shower continue Tuesday morning. Once the rain ends Tuesday afternoon, there will be one more push of smoke across the state. Air quality could turn poor again through Tuesday evening.

For the rest of the week, any wildfire smoke stays in Canada. We settle into a pattern with highs in the mid 70s, and a small chance for rain each afternoon starting on Thursday.