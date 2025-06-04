Smoke is Clearing and Air is much healthier to breath this afternoon. Showers and T-Storms heading this way late Thursday into Friday.

Canadian Wildfire Smoke will continue to move away from the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota Today although folks with Respiratory Issues should use some caution as some small amounts of Smoke will still be in the air through Friday but nothing like the extremely unhealthy levels of Smoke we had on Tuesday.

Mainly Sunny in the Twin Cities Today with highs in the upper 70s and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Clear Skies with Light Winds Tonight and lows in the upper 50s by 6 a.m. Thursday. Sunset Tonight is 8:55 p.m. and Sunrise Thursday is 5:28 a.m. The UV Index Today is 7 which is High meaning you can sunburn in early afternoon Sun in 20 minutes with out sun block.

Sunny Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Winds from the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Mainly Cloudy Thursday evening with Scattered Showers and T-Storms possible after 9 p.m. and lows near 60 degrees – Patchy Fog also possible by Friday morning.

Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms Friday morning then Peeks of Sun in the afternoon with Scattered Showers and T-Storms and highs near 70 degrees. Isolated Showers and T-Storms Friday night with Light Winds and areas of Fog into Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the Weekend with Partly Cloudy Skies and Isolated late afternoon T-Storms and highs in the upper 70s. Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy on Sunday with Spotty Showers and T-Storms at times especially in the evening with highs in the low 70s.

Mainly Cloudy Monday and Breezy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms and below average highs near 70 degrees ( average high is upper 70s ). Sunny and Warmer on Tuesday with Lighter Winds and highs around 80 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS