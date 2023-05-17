Smoke-filtered sunshine in Ken’s forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

After yesterday afternoon’s temperatures finally reached back to 80-degrees for the first time since April 14th, today will be just a bit cooler.

There will be some afternoon clouds today after a mostly sunny start, but today should also stay dry.

The skies will be cloud-free, but smoke from those wildfires in Canada will cast a pall over our sky again today.

Thursday showers and a possible thundershower will develop across the area.

Thursday will not be a washout, but a few showers are likely.

Clearing and much cooler weather are expected on Friday before what looks like a great weekend, for a change!

In fact, this promises to be the nicest weekend we’ve had around here in quite a while as temperatures warm into the 70s each day under mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

Ken