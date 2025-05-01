Slow moving showers tonight, but a warm weekend awaits – Chris

Good Thursday evening to one and all!

Rain is on the move, and it’s headed right for the metro. Showers are creeping in from the west this afternoon, and they’re slow movers, which means much of the Twin Cities will be stuck under steady, light rain over the next few hours. While this isn’t a severe weather situation, it will be enough to make for a damp and dreary Thursday night.

Tonight, expect widespread showers to linger through much of the evening. It’ll stay cloudy and cool, with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Friday keeps the gloomy trend going. It’ll be mostly cloudy and quite a bit cooler than recent days, with some lingering drizzle or spotty showers from time to time. Highs will hover in the low to mid-50s. Definitely a day to keep the jacket handy.

But don’t worry, sunshine returns just in time for the weekend!

Saturday turns breezy and warmer, with highs rebounding to near 70 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday and Monday both look fantastic, with lots of sun and highs in the mid-70s. In fact, this will likely be our warmest stretch of the season so far, and it’s arriving just in time for outdoor plans.

Next week keeps the warm trend going, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday before settling back into the low 70s midweek. It’s shaping up to be a great start to May!

So, keep the umbrella close for a few more hours, but brighter, warmer days are just around the corner.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece