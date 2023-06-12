Slight chances for rain and storms tonight and Wednesday PM, mainly dry workweek

Good evening! The east metro, but even more so southeastern Minnesota into Western Wisconsin has the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Any rain or storm is more likely to occur before sunset. Winds lighten tonight remaining out of the northwest. Temperatures are warmer tomorrow, and humidity increases noticeably by Wednesday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper-80s throughout most of this 7-day period, which is above average (average highs are near 80° for the metro this week).

Wednesday features the chance for a few spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms, but again this is more of a slight chance. Rain and storm chances increase late Friday into Saturday morning, and this time period is our best shot at some soaking rainfall. Next week is looking hot and humid, with PM storm chances possible more frequently than this week.

Have a wonderful night!