Skies drying out into the afternoon – Chris

Happy Friday afternoon to one and all! Our steady rain from the morning hours is moving out of the metro and into northern Minnesota. Clouds and breezy winds are left in the wake. Farther south and west, some could see a few peeks of sun as highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday is the pick day of Memorial Day weekend! Sunshine will kick things off and highs will reach the middle 70s. By the afternoon, clouds begin to increase with evening storms developing across parts of central and northern Minnesota as sunset approaches.

Sunday looks to be the “worst” day of the weekend as it has the most widespread chance for rain. Even then, the chance is isolated and mainly focused across southern parts of the state. Still, everyone could see a stray storm so it’s important to at least pay attention to changing weather as you enjoy the weekend. Highs will be a little cooler, mainly in the middle to upper 60s.

Monday features partly cloudy skies and highs around 70. Into the afternoon, and isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but once again, most of the day should be dry.

The rest of the week ahead appears dry until Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece