Showers & storms continue this evening – Chris

The rain, clouds, and cool temperatures have made it feel like a fall day in Minnesota. Rain showers will continue through the evening and early nighttime hours. I’m also tracking the potential for a few strong or severe storms across parts of southern Minnesota. The rainfall has been heavy at times. Once the rain wraps up late tonight, one to three inches of rain will have fallen across parts of the state.

Tuesday is dry, variably cloudy, and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday is mainly dry as well with highs in the middle 70s, but there is a chance of a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Otherwise, the week is tame and comfortable. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s last into next weekend! There could be another chance of showers early next week.

Enjoy a cozy evening, friends!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece