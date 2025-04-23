Showers set to return Thursday – Chris

Good Wednesday evening, friends!

It was another pleasant day across Minnesota—mild temperatures, some filtered sunshine, and a few clouds hinting at what’s to come. We’re still in the heart of spring, and that means changes are always close by.

Tomorrow brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially into the afternoon hours. The day won’t be a total washout, but Thursday’s weather will definitely come with more interruptions than we’ve seen so far this week. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps, with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday looks like a quick rebound—just a slight chance of an early shower, followed by partly cloudy skies and highs back in the low 60s. From there, the weekend brings more opportunities to get outside. Saturday is shaping up beautifully: partly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday brings the next rain chance, but much like Thursday, the showers and storms should hold off until later in the day. Most of your Easter festivities should stay dry before rain and thunder roll in Sunday night.

Then there’s Monday—a day we’re watching closely. Scattered showers and storms are expected, and some could turn strong to severe, especially along and south of I-94. The Storm Prediction Center already has parts of Minnesota in a risk zone, so it’s a good idea to stay weather-aware as we get closer.

All in all, it’s a classic spring stretch—mild days, hit-or-miss rain, and a few storms to track, but still plenty of dry time along the way.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece