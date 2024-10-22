Showers passing north of the metro as cold front moves through – Chris

It’s been a variable sky Tuesday around here. Clouds and spotty showers for some started the day, then southern and central Minnesota saw sunshine and highs in the 70s. Now the clouds are back as a cold front moves through. The clouds stick around for most of tonight with scattered showers passing across northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. In the metro, it’s also possible for a stray shower or two. That cold front will bring temperatures down to average by Wednesday. Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly sunny, but highs will only reach the mid 50s for most.

Another disturbance comes our way Thursday. The wetter trend has continued in recent model guidance, and at this point, scattered showers are likely. For now, expect clouds to increase throughout Thursday morning with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered showers look to develop in the the afternoon and evening. Timing is still iffy, but this could impact the tail end of the Thursday evening commute. It’s been a while since we’ve had a wet drive around here. Some guidance brings this in after peak rush hours, but with it being the first rain in a while, I’d still expect roads to slicken up quickly with any rainfall.

Beyond that, a seasonable and dry Friday and Saturday are in store as skies turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Milder air returns early next week as temperatures once again return to the 70s. This is ahead of what could be a bigger storm system by the middle of next week that could bring another chance of widespread rain.

The pattern is TRYING to get more active. The big question is… will it?

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece