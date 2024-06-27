Showers move in Thursday evening, storms likely overnight

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for June 27, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Light rain has been fighting some dry air all afternoon in the Twin Cities, and that rain is finally starting to win. Expect some showers through the evening in the metro. If you are going to a game outside, this will not be enough to postpone, but it will be enough to keep you cool and wet. Later tonight, thunderstorms become widespread across most of Minnesota. While severe weather chances are low, there could be some small hail and gusty winds, as well as a few pockets of heavy rain.

That round of storms ends Friday morning, and could hold on long enough to make the commute wet. The bigger question tomorrow is how much sun we see, and if the atmosphere has enough energy for a second round of storms. A cold front will be coming across the state west to east Friday afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible, but any storms that do develop could be severe. Any afternoon and evening storms have a better chance of producing large hail and strong winds. Once that rain clears Friday evening, the remainder of the weekend will be dry with highs in the mid 70s. The next widespread chance of rain and storms arrives Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

If you are clamoring for an early look at the 4th of July forecast: Likely in the low to mid 80s with a chance for thundershowers. I know that sounds like an, “Oh, I could have told you that!” forecast, but that is the honest truth seven days away.