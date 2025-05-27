Showers linger as late week heat builds – Chris

Good Tuesday evening

After a quiet Memorial Day for most, showers returned to parts of Minnesota overnight and continued into the day. While rain has been more hit-and-miss today, a few more light showers are expected to linger into Wednesday, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

Wednesday will feel a bit more like spring again with variably cloudy skies, occasional showers, and highs in the upper 60s. It won’t be a total washout, but you might need the umbrella nearby for any outdoor plans or your commute.

Drier and warmer weather returns Thursday. Skies will clear and highs will reach the mid 70s, setting the stage for a warmer stretch heading into the weekend. Friday will be sunny, breezy, and very warm with highs in the low 80s.

By the weekend, we’re firmly back into summer mode. Saturday through Monday brings highs in the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity. There’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry and summerlike.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, our next chance for more widespread thunderstorms arrives, especially during the afternoon and evening. It’s still early, but it could bring a bit of a break to the heat and humidity building in.

We’ll dry out soon, and by the weekend, it’ll be feeling more and more like summer across Minnesota

– Meteorologist Chris Reece