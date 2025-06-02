Showers last through Tuesday before more smoke – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all!

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across Minnesota this afternoon and evening, though not everyone has seen rain just yet. Storms have been scattered, and while some areas have stayed dry, others have picked up quick downpours and gusty winds. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect west of the Twin Cities until 7pm, where storms have the potential to bring strong winds and hail.

The rain continues through tonight and into Tuesday with showers and a few embedded thunderstorms likely throughout the day. It’ll be cooler and cloudy with highs in the 60s, but behind this system, the air quality takes another hit.

The cold front moving through will pull more Canadian wildfire smoke closer to the surface, making for hazy skies and poor air quality through midweek. An Air Quality Alert has been extended statewide through Wednesday night, and conditions could be particularly tough for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Skies begin to clear on Wednesday with sunshine returning and temperatures warming back into the upper 70s. The rest of the week looks seasonable, though several rounds of showers and storms are possible Friday through Sunday. None of those days look like a washout, but keep an eye on the forecast if you’ve got outdoor plans this weekend.

Take it easy tonight if storms move through your area, and continue to monitor air quality conditions over the next few days

– Meteorologist Chris Reece