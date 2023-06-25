Showers end Sunday evening, staying comfortable Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 25, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A large part of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin got a needed soaking rain Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. In fact, the 0.59” of rain officially at the airport over the last 24 hours was more than the last 5 weeks combined! There are a few isolated showers and downpours moving through this evening. Those will fizzle out after sunset. On Monday, cooler than average temperatures continue across Minnesota, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. If there are any small showers Monday, it would be in western Wisconsin.

Rain and storm chances continue through most of the week. The best chance for widespread rain and storms is Wednesday. Some strong and severe storms are possible that afternoon and evening, mainly in southern and western Minnesota. An upper-level low stays parked over the Great Lakes through the second half of the week. That will keep isolated showers and storms possible for several days. Temperatures overall this week will be much more typical of late June, holding in the low to mid 80s.