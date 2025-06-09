Showers end Monday evening, storms later this week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for June 9, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few more showers will spin across the Twin Cities metro before sunset Monday evening. These will be light for most, a brief steady rain shower at worst. More annoying than anything.

The smoky haze is back late tonight into Tuesday morning. Air quality issues are unlikely, but you will see a vivid sunrise if you are up early enough. Warmer temperatures are back Tuesday afternoon too, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain and storm chances litter the second half of the week. A front stalls out to our south, and rounds of storms will ride the north side of the front. The best storm chances are late in the day through the night, and mainly from the Twin Cities to the south.

Friday is the best chance for widespread rain in the metro, and potentially some heftier rain totals. I think your outdoor plans will be fine Wednesday and Thursday, but could get rained out Friday.

Most of Father’s Day weekend will be mostly dry and a little warmer. There could be some storm chances later in the day, but nothing major at this point.