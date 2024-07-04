Showers and storms could disrupt holiday plans – Chris

Good morning, and Happy 4th to everyone! It seems to never fail, but we do have a chance of showers and thunderstorms today that could impact your festivities. Heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms are possible as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this morning and continue into midday before a bit of a break. Into the late afternoon and early evening hours, stronger thunderstorms could develop, with there being a risk for strong winds, hail, and isolated spin up tornadoes as well. This is also the period when rain could fall the heaviest. One to three inches of rain will fall across parts of the state in areas that see repeat heavy thunderstorms. Because of the clouds and showers, highs will likely remain in the low to middle 70s for many.

Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday as moisture wraps around our departing area of low pressure, but this likely won’t be as widespread, and more or less pop-up in nature. Both days will feature several dry hours, and even a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday could feature more widespread showers across the state, with a few rumbles of thunder embedded as well. At this time, severe weather is not expected. The unsettled pattern continues Monday, but drier and warmer days could return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the 4th! You are FREE to stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority as storms develop today.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece