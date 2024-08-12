Shower chances on the increase! Chris is timing out when they arrive

Good Monday evening! We’ve enjoyed sunshine and warmer temperatures today as highs topped out into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, skies will again be mostly clear with lows around 60 degrees. Take a chance to check the northern sky as well, as there will once again be a chance for northern lights to dance across the sky.

Tuesday is a mainly dry day! It’ll be the warmest in a bit as highs return to the lower 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Better shower chances arrive by Wednesday and Thursday. While it doesn’t look like a significant heavy rain event, it should be enough to be inconvenient at times for some.

Clouds increase throughout the day on Wednesday, with rain showers gradually increasing from west to east. In the metro, the best rain chances arrive in the evening. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Thursday features the best rain chance. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected throughout the day. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Showers wrap up on Friday as partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures return into next weekend.

Enjoy this evening. friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece