Severe storms possible Monday, smoke returns Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for June 2, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A T-Storm WATCH is in effect for parts of central and western Minnesota until 7:00 PM Monday. This DOES NOT include the Twin Cities metro.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday. Poor air quality is likely from wildfire smoke.

Thunderstorms are developing along a cold front in western Minnesota. These storms have already produced 66 mph wind gusts and hail. Cities like St. Cloud and Willmar have the best chances of seeing more severe storms through Monday evening.

In the Twin Cities, it will be hot and muggy ahead of the storms. Temperatures are climbing into the low 90s, and could get near the record high of 93°. The metro likely sees some rain and thunderstorms after 7:00 PM. While our severe chances are lower to the east, there could be some small hail and gusty winds.

More scattered showers and storms develop ahead of the cold front overnight, and continue Tuesday morning. Once the rain moves out, smoke moves back in.

This will likely be the worst air quality with this round of wildfire smoke. Unhealthy and very unhealthy air is expected across the state, with the worst being in northern Minnesota. If you have plans outside Tuesday afternoon, it will likely be dry, but the smoke in the air might be irritating or make it hard to breathe.

The smoke is gone on Wednesday. For the remainder of the week, highs hold in the mid to upper 70s, and there is a small chance for a pop-up storm most afternoons. It sounds like summer!