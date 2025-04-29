Severe storms are ending Monday evening

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 28, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The storms missed the Twin Cities Monday afternoon and evening. This meteorologist is grateful!

There are reports of damage between Faribault and Kenyon along Hwy 60. The National Weather Service will likely do a storm survey in the near future to determine if it was a tornado.

A cold front is still pushing across the state tonight. Isolated storms might pop up in western and central Minnesota through about 10:00 PM. The chances of those holding together and reaching the metro are low, and the severe weather chances are even lower.

Showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs only in the upper 50s. We warm back into the 60s for the rest of the work week.

Scattered showers are possible again on Thursday. When temperatures reach the 70s early next week, a few more storms are possible Sunday and Monday.