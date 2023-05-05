Several chances for rain and storms around the Twin Cites this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for May 5, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered storms are across southern Minnesota Friday afternoon. Those will start to drift north through the evening. The Twin Cities have better chances for scattered storms after 8:00 PM, continuing through about midnight. Lingering light rain showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning. Once the morning showers move out, there will be a break to get outside and enjoy temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More scattered storms develop late Saturday afternoon through the evening. Some of them could have hail and gusty winds.

Rain and storms shift north through Saturday night and early Sunday. As the sun breaks out Sunday afternoon, temperatures jump into the mid 70s around the Twin Cities. This could be fuel for stronger storms late Sunday afternoon into the evening. Those storms could have large hail and strong winds. More isolated thundershowers are possible early Monday morning, then again late in the afternoon. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday will likely be the driest days next week with highs in the 70s. More storms return by Thursday and Friday.